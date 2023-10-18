13.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Advertisement -

Family pay tribute to woman who died in collision on A41 near Prees Heath

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A woman who died in a collision on the A41 near Prees Heath last week has been named as 27-year-old Laura Carrillo.

Laura Carrillo
Laura Carrillo

The collision happened at around 6.45pm on 12 October near the Raven Hotel and involved a KTM RC 390 motorcycle, a Toyota Hilux pickup and a Volkswagen Golf.

Laura who was a pillion passenger on the motorbike received advanced life support and advanced trauma care but sadly, due to the extent of her injuries, died at the scene.

- Advertisement -

The motorbike rider, a man, was treated by medics for injuries not believed to be serious before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.

Her family paid tribute to her, saying:

“On the 12th of October our beautiful girl, Laura Carrillo, passed away, at 27 years old, in a tragic traffic accident.

“Laura lit up every single room she entered. She was fiery, energetic, adventurous, kind and beautifully crazy.

“She loved to travel and explore, and we are grateful that she saw as much of the world as she did before she passed. We know the world is a better place because of her influence.

“She was a much-loved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. Words cannot express how much we will miss her and how forever changed our lives are now.”

Laura was a Spanish national who had lived in the UK for 6 years. Her family shared a Spanish verse as part of their tribute to her:

Bendita tu herencia
impregnada en el aire,
respirar nunca volverá a ser tan humano.
Bendita tu huella.
Gloria bendita.

Police appealed for information or dash-cam footage following the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Mark Hobden on 07870 219 721 or mark.hobden@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 412i of 12 October 2023.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP