Family pay tribute to woman who died in collision on A41 near Prees Heath

A woman who died in a collision on the A41 near Prees Heath last week has been named as 27-year-old Laura Carrillo.

Laura Carrillo

The collision happened at around 6.45pm on 12 October near the Raven Hotel and involved a KTM RC 390 motorcycle, a Toyota Hilux pickup and a Volkswagen Golf.

Laura who was a pillion passenger on the motorbike received advanced life support and advanced trauma care but sadly, due to the extent of her injuries, died at the scene.

The motorbike rider, a man, was treated by medics for injuries not believed to be serious before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.

Her family paid tribute to her, saying:

“On the 12th of October our beautiful girl, Laura Carrillo, passed away, at 27 years old, in a tragic traffic accident.

“Laura lit up every single room she entered. She was fiery, energetic, adventurous, kind and beautifully crazy.

“She loved to travel and explore, and we are grateful that she saw as much of the world as she did before she passed. We know the world is a better place because of her influence.

“She was a much-loved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. Words cannot express how much we will miss her and how forever changed our lives are now.”

Laura was a Spanish national who had lived in the UK for 6 years. Her family shared a Spanish verse as part of their tribute to her:

Bendita tu herencia

impregnada en el aire,

respirar nunca volverá a ser tan humano.

Bendita tu huella.

Gloria bendita.

Police appealed for information or dash-cam footage following the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Mark Hobden on 07870 219 721 or mark.hobden@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 412i of 12 October 2023.