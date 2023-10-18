13.4 C
Oswestry podcast production company shortlisted for national award

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A podcast produced by Oswestry based Charlotte Foster Podcasts has been shortlisted at the Independent Podcast Awards.

Charlotte Foster
Gloriously Unready is a podcast all about change and in series one Josepshine Hughes shares her story of two of her children coming out as transgender.

The youngsters aged 16 and 21 came out just five months apart in 2015. Neither was aware of the other one doing the same as them.

As you can imagine, Josephine and her family have had some emotions to deal with over the years. By sharing what she’s gone through Josephine is helping other parents going through a similar situation.

Released in November 2022 the podcast was a hit with listeners and critics – described by The Guardian as “brutally honest and endlessly wise”.

A second series of the podcast was released in June 2023, again produced by Charlotte Foster Podcasts, featuring conversations between Josephine and members of the transgender community.

“It’s an absolute thrill to be nominated for an award at the Independent Podcast Awards” says Charlotte Foster, Director of Charlotte Foster Podcasts, “Not only does it reflect the hard work that’s gone into creating this podcast, but to be recognised by the Independent Podcast Awards is really special, because they celebrate the podcasts that are made for the love of the craft of podcasting, as well as connecting with your audience. And that is at the core of what we do at Charlotte Foster Podcasts.”

You can find Gloriously Unready on Apple Podcasts and Spotify – just search for “Gloriously Unready”.

Series 3 is currently being made and will be released next year.

