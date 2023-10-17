Three Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students pass their black belt gradings

Three students from Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do have passed their black belt gradings.

Gary Plant, Dylan Parkes, Logan Gregory, Helen Edwards

Helen Edwards was promoted to 1st Dan. Initially, she joined the club to accompany her daughter but Helen has persevered and seen her own journey through to black belt.

Logan Gregory was already a black belt but was tested to successfully become a 2nd Dan and now looks forward to applications for the army.

Meanwhile Dylan Parkes, who already held rank of 3rd Dan as a junior, followed GTI (Global Taekwondo International) rules and retook his 3rd Dan grading now that he has turned 18.

Instructor Gary Plant praised the group, saying, “All of the candidates worked very hard and earned their promotions”.