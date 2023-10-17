Woman dies in collision on A454 near Bridgnorth

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a fatal collision on the A454 near Bridgnorth yesterday afternoon.

The collision happened at 12.45pm between the Hermitage roundabout to the junction east of Swancote, and involved a black Toyota Aygo and a white Scania tractor unit (the front part of a lorry).

The driver of the Toyota Aygo, a 68-year-old woman, sadly died at the scene.

Police officers investigating the collision would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage of it.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact PC Danny Porton on 07814 047 679 or danny.porton@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 185i of 16 October 2023.