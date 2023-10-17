10.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Advertisement -

Woman dies in collision on A454 near Bridgnorth

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a fatal collision on the A454 near Bridgnorth yesterday afternoon.

The collision happened at 12.45pm between the Hermitage roundabout to the junction east of Swancote, and involved a black Toyota Aygo and a white Scania tractor unit (the front part of a lorry).

The driver of the Toyota Aygo, a 68-year-old woman, sadly died at the scene.

- Advertisement -

Police officers investigating the collision would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage of it.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact PC Danny Porton on 07814 047 679 or danny.porton@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 185i of 16 October 2023.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP