Two brothers wanted in connection with murder have links to Shropshire

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police investigating a murder in Birmingham in 2021 say two brothers wanted in connection with the incident have links to Shropshire.

Police are seeking Theo and Remell Bailey
Officers are are looking to find Theo and Remell Bailey following the killing of Gavin Parry, who was fatally shot on Western Road, Birmingham on 13 April 2021.

The case was today featured on Crimewatch Live which aired on BBC One.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon from our Homicide team appeared on the show to talk about the investigation.

He said: “We believe the Bailey brothers are still out there and that someone in the community knows where they are.

“We have evidence they have shaved their hair and, in Theo’s case, his beard.

“We believe they may be active in the motor repair business, especially in quadbike repair, so we are hoping someone will have seen them and be prepared to do the right thing and come forward with information.”

Detectives have been working relentlessly on this case and have charged one man already.

Dante Kalsi is charged with murder and will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 5 June 2024.

The suspects have family in and around the West Midlands and were known to visit the Handsworth, Winson Green and West Bromwich areas.

It is believed they have links to Shropshire, Brixton and Staffordshire.

The community is asked not to approach the men but to contact the police via 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crimestoppers is totally anonymous and is offering a £1,000 reward for information about the brothers.

