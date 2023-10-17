10.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Advertisement -

Three arrested for theft in Telford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Three people have been arrested in connection with theft and shoplifting in the Telford area.

Police officers yesterday carried out the arrests at two addresses in Wellington following information provided to them.

A woman, aged 44, was arrested at a property in Fowler Close on suspicion of eight counts of theft and one count of fraud.

- Advertisement -

A man, aged 36, was also arrested at the same property for five counts of theft and one count of theft of a pedal cycle.

A second woman, aged 52, was arrested at an address in Mill Bank on suspicion of theft from a dwelling.

The arrests form part Safer Business Action Week, and highlight the work that West Mercia Police does to tackle business crime, including offences such as shoplifting.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP