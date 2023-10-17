Three arrested for theft in Telford

Three people have been arrested in connection with theft and shoplifting in the Telford area.

Police officers yesterday carried out the arrests at two addresses in Wellington following information provided to them.

A woman, aged 44, was arrested at a property in Fowler Close on suspicion of eight counts of theft and one count of fraud.

A man, aged 36, was also arrested at the same property for five counts of theft and one count of theft of a pedal cycle.

A second woman, aged 52, was arrested at an address in Mill Bank on suspicion of theft from a dwelling.

The arrests form part Safer Business Action Week, and highlight the work that West Mercia Police does to tackle business crime, including offences such as shoplifting.