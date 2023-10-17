10.4 C
Thousands raised for local charity that changes lives

Local charity, Climbing Out, has raised £6,500 with a fundraising hike in the Lake District.

Participants take part in the fundraising hike in the Lake District
Participants take part in the fundraising hike in the Lake District

This year’s annual fundraising event took on 8 peaks in the Langdale Peaks Challenge on September 30th.

37 people took part in the hike, led by some of the Climbing Out instructors and charity founder, Kelda Wood MBE.

Previous challenges have included climbing Snowdon, the Three Peaks Challenge, The Peak District Challenge, The North Wales Ridge Challenge, and walking a section of Hadrian’s Wall.

The funds raised will go towards the charity’s 5 day residential programmes that combine outdoor activities and mental resilience coaching. They work with adults who have had their lives derailed by an injury or illness, or PTSD or anxiety linked to a traumatic event, helping participants to take control of their mindset to move forward in their lives again.

Charity founder, Kelda Wood MBE, said, “Despite some atrocious weather causing poor visibility, we managed to complete our epic challenge – and boy was it a challenge! The conditions made it an opportunity to triumph over adversity, giving the group a well earned sense of accomplishment at the end. Despite the weather the group, who were made up of past participants and supporters of Climbing Out, didn’t stop chatting and smiling the whole day.

“Thank you to everyone who took part and all the people who donated to the hikers. The sum raised will help us to keep changing lives in 2024.”

The Climbing Out Fundraising Hike returns in 2024 on October 5th. Kelda adds, “Next year we’ll be tackling the Castle to Castle Coastal Challenge and we’d love you to get involved! We’ll be walking from Alnwick Castle to Bamburgh Castle along the Northumbrian Coastline. It will be another brilliant day out, stretching comfort zones, taking in amazing sights, and spending time with a great group of people.

“There will be 3 different routes to choose from, depending on your level of fitness. We will share the registration form in due course, just keep a look out on our social media channels.”

