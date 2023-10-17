10.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Advertisement -

Shropshire’s credit union celebrates International Credit Union Day

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire’s not-for-profit savings and loans co-operative will be joining over 56,000 similar organisations around the world in celebrating International Credit Union (ICU) Day this Thursday.

Karen Farrow, Chief Officer of Just Credit Union
Karen Farrow, Chief Officer of Just Credit Union

This year will mark the 75th anniversary of the ICU Day which celebrates the contribution that credit unions, including Shropshire’s Just Credit Union, make to their local community.

Karen Farrow, Chief Officer of Just Credit Union, said today: “ICU Day highlights the many ways that credit unions across the world help members work towards achieving their financial goals.

- Advertisement -

“Just Credit Union is very much rooted in our local communities of Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin and ICU day is a great opportunity to reflect on the fact that we are also part of a very large global community that operates to the same inclusive co-operative and ethical values.

“Credit unions were built on the principle of ‘people helping people’ which is a philosophy we have seen in action for more than 100 years.

“This involves credit unions providing access to affordable financial products and striving to meet t he needs of underserved communities. We are proud to be a part of this tradition.”

Karen added: “Just Credit Union really does help its local community and economy and what people save with us is lent to local people at fair and equitable rates. Interest charged pays to run the credit union rather than corporate profits.

“We will be sharing some of our members stories on social media using #ICU Day with International Credit Union Day being brought to us by Credit Union National Association and World Council of Credit Unions.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP