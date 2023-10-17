Severn Hospice calls for landscaping contractor support

Severn Hospice is appealing for help so it can improve access to its award-winning gardens.

Kay Britton and Paul Palin from Severn Hospice

The gardens at Severn Hospice in Shrewsbury and Telford play a vital role in supporting patients and families, providing beauty, tranquility and space in nature alongside its other caring services.

Thanks to a contribution from National Grid, it has funding for a project at its Shrewsbury site which will improve access to the garden and children’s trail for people in wheelchairs.

Kay Britton, Head of Hospitality and Estates at the hospice said: “We’re so grateful to National Grid for supporting us with this. With that funding in place, we’ve designed what we want now we just need a landscape gardener to help us create it.

“Our gardens are appreciated by so many families and visitors – and we have 21-acres of them across our two hospices – and this project will enable even more people to enjoy them.”

The hospice gardens are kept tip-top year round by an army of 40 volunteers and two full-time gardeners. They have won several horticultural awards – including Britain in Bloom accolades – and attract a variety of wildlife, from stoats to squirrels, woodpeckers and pheasants. There is even a seaside garden, complete with beach hut, at the charity’s Telford hospice.

Severn Hospice Estates Manager Paul Palin said: “The landscaping work required is manually intensive and we’re looking for a company to contract with to complete the project before Christmas.”

All the care provided by Severn Hospice to thousands of people each year is only possible thanks to the generous support it receives from the communities it serves. As a completely independent charity, Severn Hospice has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends on providing care and support free of charge.

If you work for or own a local landscaping company and think you can help Severn Hospice with their latest transformation project, please contact Paul Palin by calling 01743 236565.