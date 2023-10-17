MP’s final appeal for donations as 10k run for Hope House hits £1,000 target

Helen Morgan MP has hit her Oswestry 10k fundraising target of £1,000 in support of Hope House.

MP Helen Morgan pictured after completing the Oswestry 10k

Hope House are a children’s hospice based in Morda, they support seriously ill children in Shropshire, Powys, Cheshire and North Wales.

The MP completed the 10k in 00:57:42, raising £1,090 at the time of writing. She has expressed her gratitude to the 54 supporters who gave generously, and is now putting out a final appeal to donate at https://www.justgiving.com/page/helen-os10k.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire said: “It was a really great atmosphere in Oswestry on Sunday, with thousands of people running for all sorts of good causes. It was the community at its best, and made me very proud to live in Shropshire and represent such a fantastic part of the country.

“I can’t thank the 54 people who have given generously and helped raise vital funds for Hope House enough. I’m enormously grateful for the support, and I hope that it will make a difference to a fantastic local charity.

“Donations are still open, and I would love to see even more raised to support the work Hope House do for seriously ill children and their families.”