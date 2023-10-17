10.4 C
Goldstone Hall Hotel & Gardens wins prestigious award

Goldstone Hall Hotel, near Market Drayton has been named as a winner of the prestigious 2024 Good Hotel Guide’s Editor’s Choice Award for Gardens.

Goldstone Hall Hotel & Gardens
Goldstone Hall Hotel & Gardens

The Good Hotel Guide is the UK’s leading accommodation guide with independent advice and reviews of luxury and boutique hotels, B&Bs and Inns.

The Editor’s Choice Awards highlights the top 10 hotels in selected categories. Goldstone Hall Hotel has been recognised in the gardens category as one of the best, alongside nine other prestigious hotels including Congham Hall, Bodysgallen Hall and Spa, Cliveden House, Askham Hall, Gravetye Manor, Hotel Endsleigh, Longueville Manor, The Newt in Somerset & Greywalls.

The hotel guide review describes Goldstone Hall Hotel and Garden as: “These five-acre gardens are perennially joyful. The walled garden has a dreamy double-tiered herbaceous border, and there is a rose terrace (where you can dine) and wildflower area. A laburnum arch interwoven with ornamental vines, honeysuckle and clematis leads to a large kitchen garden. ”

The Editors’ of the Good Hotel Guide select winners purely on merit, based on visits by a team of experienced inspectors and reports from trusted readers. The awards and guide are held in high esteem amongst the industry for being one of the only truly independent guides with independent opinion.

Owner of Goldstone Hall Hotel, John Cushing, said: “We are delighted to have received Editor’s Choice Award in the Garden Category for 2024 of Good Hotel Guide – the ultimate guide to the best hotels in the UK.”

The multi award winning, Goldstone Hall, is a country house hotel and restaurant with a magnificent 5-acre garden affiliated as an RHS Partner Garden. The garden has been designed for relaxation, celebration and enjoyment and is the perfect setting for admiring the well thought out landscaping and planting.

The gardens at Goldstone Hall Hotel were initiated by John Cushing’s mother, Helen Ward, who channelled her passion for gardening into transforming the wilderness that was. The garden is now managed by head gardener Ross Underwood.

