Paul Zerdin heads to Theatre Severn with Puppetman tour

The winner of America’s Got Talent 2015 Paul Zerdin is heading to Theatre Severn this November with his UK tour Puppetman.

Paul Zerdin

The America’s Got Talent winner is back with a brand-new comedy show for 2023.

Join Paul and an array of ‘funny and sharp-tongued’ (Observer) creations including Sam, Albert, Baby, Roger the bodyguard and an urban fox, as he takes to the road with a show which promises that ‘when you are not laughing, you will simply be left in awe’ (Three Weeks).

The last few years have been extremely busy for Paul on both sides of the Atlantic since his America’s Got Talent win.

He had a headline residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip for 6 months in 2016. In 2017 and 2018 he appeared on spin-off shows ‘America’s Got Talent – The Champions’ and ‘Britain’s Got Talent – The Champions’.

Since then, Paul has toured the US and UK with his critically acclaimed shows ‘All Mouth’, ‘Puppet Party’ and ‘Hands Free’. The latter has Paul Zerdin – Hands Free is now his latest TV Comedy Special and is now showing exclusively on the Paul Zerdin YouTube Channel. Last year he starred in the West End’s biggest and best pantomime at the London Palladium – Jack & The Beanstalk which was his 28th panto season!

Zerdin is arguably the UK’s number one ventriloquist and made his TV debut in 1993 as the host of GMTV’s ‘Rise and Shine’. He then went on to win ITV’s The Big Big Talent Show, hosted by Jonathan Ross.

Since then, he has appeared on countless TV shows including The World Stands Up (Comedy Central), The Stand-Up Show BBC1, Just for Laughs Montreal Comedy Festival, Comedy Rocks with Jason Manford (ITV1), Tonight at The London Palladium with Bruce Forsyth and Bradley Walsh (ITV1), Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show (BBC1) and three appearances at The Royal Variety Performance.

Winning Series 10 of America’s Got Talent in September 2015, Zerdin and his sidekicks soon went viral on YouTube, receiving millions of views from around the world.

Paul Zerdin is at Theatre Severn on Sunday 5th November at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from the Theatre Severn box office.

