Internationally acclaimed pianist to perform in Shrewsbury

An internationally acclaimed pianist is making an appearance in Shrewsbury later this month.

Dinara Klinton

Ukrainian-born pianist Dinara Klinton will be giving a recital in St Chad’s Church on Sunday, October 22 as part of the Shropshire Music Trust’s 40th anniversary season.

After sharing the top prize at the 2006 Busoni Piano Competition at age 18, Dinara combines her performing career with piano professor positions at the Royal College of Music and the Yehudi Menuhin School.

“Dinara has a very busy international concert schedule, appearing at many festivals including the Cheltenham Music Festival and the Aldeburgh Proms, so we are honoured to have her here in Shrewsbury,” said David Waterhouse, chair of the Shropshire Music Trust.

“She has performed at many of the world’s major concert venues, including the Royal Festival Hall and Wigmore Hall in London and the Berliner Philharmonie and Konzerthaus.

“Her programme in St Chad’s Church, Shrewsbury will feature Johannes Brahms’ Piano Sonata no. 2 and music from Robert Schumann and Clara Schumann.

“It should be a wonderful afternoon when Shropshire people will be able to hear a world-class pianist performing in the impressive setting of St Chad’s Church,” David added.

The recital starts at 2.30pm and tickets are available from ticketsource.co.uk/smt or by calling 0333 666 3366 and are priced at £18 each.