10.3 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 16, 2023
- Advertisement -

Internationally acclaimed pianist to perform in Shrewsbury

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

An internationally acclaimed pianist is making an appearance in Shrewsbury later this month.

Dinara Klinton
Dinara Klinton

Ukrainian-born pianist Dinara Klinton will be giving a recital in St Chad’s Church on Sunday, October 22 as part of the Shropshire Music Trust’s 40th anniversary season.

After sharing the top prize at the 2006 Busoni Piano Competition at age 18, Dinara combines her performing career with piano professor positions at the Royal College of Music and the Yehudi Menuhin School.

- Advertisement -

“Dinara has a very busy international concert schedule, appearing at many festivals including the Cheltenham Music Festival and the Aldeburgh Proms, so we are honoured to have her here in Shrewsbury,” said David Waterhouse, chair of the Shropshire Music Trust.

“She has performed at many of the world’s major concert venues, including the Royal Festival Hall and Wigmore Hall in London and the Berliner Philharmonie and Konzerthaus.

“Her programme in St Chad’s Church, Shrewsbury will feature Johannes Brahms’ Piano Sonata no. 2 and music from Robert Schumann and Clara Schumann.

“It should be a wonderful afternoon when Shropshire people will be able to hear a world-class pianist performing in the impressive setting of St Chad’s Church,” David added.

The recital starts at 2.30pm and tickets are available from ticketsource.co.uk/smt or by calling 0333 666 3366 and are priced at £18 each.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP