Shropshire brewery appoints new sales director as it continues mission to grow

An independent Shropshire brewery has appointed a new Sales Director boasting nearly twenty years of experience in the brewing industry — a significant milestone as it continues on its ambitious mission to establish the brand across the UK.

Marc Suffolk, new Sales Director at Hobsons Brewery

Hobsons Brewery, based in Cleobury Mortimer, has named Marc Suffolk as its new Sales Director, who, having entered the brewing industry aged 18, has held a range of senior positions at some of the UK’s most notable drinks brands.

Marc started his journey at Britvic Soft Drinks, before moving to Aspall Cyder, where he progressed from Business Development Manager through to managing national accounts. He then joined Westons Cider as a Field Sales Manager, before taking the position of Head of Trade at Vocation Brewery in Yorkshire. His established career eventually saw him become Commercial Director at Brew York before trading the rolling Yorkshire Dales for the rich Shropshire countryside.

In his role as Sales Director at Hobsons, Marc’s primary responsibility will be sourcing new key customers and avenues for growth — looking to get Hobsons beer onto as many shelves and bar taps as possible. With a rich and varied background, he intends to leverage his own experience and provide guidance and growth opportunities for his team.

When asked about his new role at Hobsons, Marc said: “From my first meeting at the brewery I’ve been taken aback by the genuine authenticity that goes into everything done here. From the huge sustainability initiative to the support of local suppliers and growers, I am blown away by the skills, experience, and provenance that I see from Tino and his brewing team. I couldn’t be more excited to start putting plans into place with the team and getting pints of Hobsons beer in the hands of more drinkers nationwide, whilst staying true to our routes here in Cleobury Mortimer.”

Nick Davis, founder of Hobsons Brewery, said: “We are delighted to welcome Marc to the team with his wealth of experience and passion for the industry, which aligns perfectly with our values. As we celebrate our third decade of brewing, we are hoping to continue growing our brand’s presence across the UK and Marc’s experience is going to be a crucial ingredient for the future of Hobsons. We can’t wait to see what’s around the corner!”

Marc continued: “I have been a long-time admirer of Hobsons Brewery, with Town Crier being my go-to post round pint at Wharton Park Golf Club on a Saturday. Watching the build-up to the 30th birthday celebrations and the release of Dirty Gertie really piqued my interest in the brewery, so when this opportunity was highlighted to me, I thought I could add some real value to the business. It’s clear we have some great talent in the team that, with a bit of nurturing, will have very successful commercial careers in this exciting industry.”