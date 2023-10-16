10.3 C
Rob Stone nominated for Lloyds Bank entrepreneur award

Business
Telford-based tycoon, Rob Stone, is celebrating several high-profile award nominations this season after impressing multiple award panels with his inspiring business journey.

Rob Stone of Instaloft
Rob Stone of Instaloft

The founder of £14 million loft empire, Instaloft, has been nominated for “Entrepreneur of the Year” at both the Scale-Up Awards and Growing Business Awards, where his rags-to-riches story wowed judges.

The meteoric rise of Rob’s loft boarding company, launched with just a Facebook page and £200 credit card and now in its 9th year of operations having expanded across much of the UK, also snagged him a place on the UK Fast Growth 50 Index for the Midlands and East of England, as well as a nomination for the “Fastest Growing Construction and Building Firm”.

Hot on the heels of these nominations, Rob has also been selected as a finalist for the highly prestigious “LDC Entrepreneur of the Year” at the Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards, which seek to identify and celebrate the unwavering resilience, creativity and dedication of the UK business community.

Not one to rest on his laurels, Rob has been hard at work launching and growing the latest arm of the Instaloft brand, electrical specialists, Instaspark. Launched last year, the firm is already on track to turnover £1.5 million by the end of 2023, having landed several lucrative contracts with the John Smith Stadium, Co-Op and Haribo. Rob’s amazing dedication to growing the business has been recognised by the UK Business Awards, where Instaspark received a nomination for Best Customer Experience.

Commenting on his multiple award nominations, Founder and Director of the Instaloft brand, Rob Stone, said: “I’ve been completely blown away by the recognition myself and my team have received this year. To be counted as finalists amongst so many exciting businesses and talented entrepreneurs is truly an honour.

“We’ve worked incredibly hard to get the Instaloft brand where it is today, and this year has been full of new milestones for us. We’ve expanded into several new areas of the UK, including the North East, and our incredible team of electricians have excelled themselves putting Instaspark on the map. Each and every nomination is a win for both me personally and my amazing team.”

The finalist ceremonies for each of the awards will take place throughout the month of November, where Rob and his team will join the cream of British businesses to celebrate the ongoing commitment and innovation in the business community.

