9.3 C
Shropshire
Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Advertisement -

Management changes recommended for leisure services in Bishop’s Castle

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet is being asked to approve changes to the management of the SpArC leisure centre in Bishop’s Castle.

SpArC leisure centre in Bishop’s Castle. Photo: Shropshire Council
SpArC leisure centre in Bishop’s Castle. Photo: Shropshire Council

A report to Cabinet for their meeting on Wednesday 18 October 2023 recommends that the centre’s management is transferred from Shropshire Council to Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, which currently runs the council-owned leisure centres in Oswestry and Market Drayton, The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre, Shrewsbury, and Shrewsbury Sports Village, through Serco as managing agent.

The report states the benefits of the management transfer include improved marketing and development of the leisure offer at SpArC and a more consistent approach across Shropshire, with the opportunity for a joint membership with other SCLT centres.

- Advertisement -

Increased training and development opportunities for staff and improved cover for staff, with a Shropshire-wide team and a financial saving of around £23k/per annum, based on current projections.

SpArC Leisure Centre would then be an integral part of the main leisure contract when it is tendered for August 2027.

SpArC offers a 3G Floodlit pitch,21- station gym, a three-court sports hall, two glass-backed squash courts, a 20m x 4 lane swimming pool, sauna and theatre studio.

Under the transfer there are no plans to change the facility offer, opening hours or staffing, and it is not envisaged there will be any negative effect on equalities, social inclusion or health.

Consultation with local councillors, SpArC Trustees, service users and staff has also shown there is enthusiasm for the management transfer.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“Access to leisure facilities is essential to maintaining the health and wellbeing of people in the Bishop’s Castle area.

“In recommending the management transfer we can be assured that there will be no change to services, and in fact will bring the advantage of a more consistent leisure offer across Shropshire, development of the centre for the local community and increased training and development opportunities for staff, as well as providing financial savings for Shropshire Council.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP