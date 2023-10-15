Local organisations join forces to tackle high blood pressure

Local health and community organisations across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin are working together to deliver thousands of blood pressure checks in communities across the county.

Teams of Blood Pressure Champions are working with lifestyle, health-check and outreach teams to connect with people in local areas to offer free blood pressure checks. By providing checks at locations convenient to people, such as livestock markets, food banks, community events and veterans groups, the project hopes to prevent complications associated with high blood pressure in the population.

High blood pressure affects almost one in three adults in the UK, and many do not know that they have it as there are often no symptoms. However, it can lead to major health problems, including heart attacks and strokes.

Dr Nick White, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said:

“We are delighted to launch this project in partnership with Shropshire Council and Telford and Wrekin Council.

“Having your blood pressure checked by one of our volunteers is one of the simplest ways to help make sure you stay healthy this winter and help avoid more serious health problems.”

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and communities, said:

“Shropshire Council is committed to improving the health and wellbeing of our communities, and we have teamed up with our partners at Qube Oswestry Community Action for this project.

“We know that half of all strokes and heart attacks are caused by high blood pressure. High blood pressure can lead to Cardiovascular disease (CVD), and CVD is responsible for one in four premature deaths in the UK. This is why it is so important for adults to know their blood pressure numbers and to seek advice if they are high.

“I strongly encourage residents across the county, especially for those who are over the age of 40, to get their BP checked. Checking your blood pressure is quick, simple and painless, and it could save your life.”

Councillor Kelly Middleton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet member for healthy, safer, stronger communities and partnerships, said:

“People often don’t know they have high blood pressure until it’s too late, as there are no symptoms. The consequences could be suffering a stroke or heart attack.

“That’s why we are encouraging everyone to come to a convenient community location in Telford and Wrekin and get their blood pressure checked in just a few minutes.

“We couldn’t run the blood pressure checks in communities without our amazing volunteers – a big thank you to them all!

“This volunteering opportunity is a great way to boost your own wellbeing, spending your spare time to become a lifesaver for your community in Telford and Wrekin!”

There are many opportunities to get involved as a volunteer everywhere in the county. For more information on how to get involved in the project, please contact stw.getinvolved@nhs.net