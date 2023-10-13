Woman dies following motorbike collision near Whitchurch

A woman has died after a collision involving a motorbike and a car on the A41 near Whitchurch last night.

The collision happened at around 6.45pm near the Raven Hotel on the A41 Heath Road in Prees Heath.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent three ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews found a car and a motorbike had been involved in a collision.

“A woman, who was a pillion passenger on the motorbike, was in a critical condition. Ambulance crews immediately began administering advanced life support and advanced trauma care but sadly, due to the extent of her injuries, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The motorbike rider, a man, was treated by medics for injuries not believed to be serious before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.”

The road was closed by police for a number of hours following the collision whilst accident investigation work was carried out at the scene.