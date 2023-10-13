New Telford and Wrekin Local Plan to be considered by council’s cabinet

A new Telford and Wrekin Local Plan will be considered by the council’s cabinet on 19 October, as permission is sought to consult residents on how the borough could be developed in the future.

The draft plan, which covers a twenty year period from 2020-2040, sets out what development could happen and where.

The council are required by the government to update the plan every five years. The Telford and Wrekin Local Plan was adopted in 2018 so the council are now consulting on the new draft plan.

Having an agreed and up to date plan means that development in the borough will happen in a controlled way and that residents have a say on how they want the borough to work for them.

The draft plan aims to:

• ensure a good mix of homes for all types of people

• protect public green spaces and the environment

• regenerate our borough centres and market towns

• help older people in our community to live well

• attract new businesses and jobs and

• support climate friendly development.

The number of new homes built in the borough peaked at just under 1,500 in 2022. The draft plan anticipates a significant reduction to this level of growth.

Sites for over half of the homes needed in the next twenty years already have planning permission, so the draft plan seeks to find new sites for the remaining 8,800 homes needed – equivalent to 441 homes per year.

The draft plan also proposes new employment sites totalling 134 hectares.

Whilst Telford and Wrekin is often considered an urban area, around 90% of the borough is composed of ‘green infrastructure’ with only 10% comprising buildings, roads, footpaths, town squares and carparks. The Telford Green Network covers approximately 2,500ha in total which is equivalent to 3,861 football pitches.

The draft plan proposes to protect public green spaces, create new accessible green spaces and support the designation of new Local Nature reserves, as well as ensuring developments reflect the borough’s role as a Forest Community, with more trees and open spaces, supporting the climate.

Subject to cabinet approval to consult on the draft plan, details will be shared with people across the borough as part of an 11-week consultation starting on 25 October 2023. After reviewing feedback and determining which sites will be allocated for development, a second stage of consultation will take place prior to submission of the plan to a government planning inspector for consideration.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Homes & Enforcement Cllr Richard Overton said: “The Government require us to have an up to date local plan. It provides an agreed framework under which development of the borough can take place over the long term, but it’s about far more than bricks and mortar. It’s about people.

“The draft local plan impacts where our families will live, where they’ll work, where they’ll learn and play. It’s about life in our borough.

“We hear from our residents that they place great value on living in a green borough – somewhere where they can access and enjoy public green spaces on their doorstep – and that they want to see these spaces protected. We’ve consciously worked this into our draft plan.

“The plan also aims to set out how we can ensure we have the right mix of houses for our children, parents and grandparents to live well in, transport to get us from A-B, attract new businesses here to create new jobs and support thriving borough centres and market towns, all whilst carefully considering the impact on the climate.

“The draft plan covers a period of twenty years, so it’s a balancing act and there are many considerations to be made – not least the Governments legal parameters around planning guidance and policy. People’s opinions will differ on the best way forward, so I encourage everyone to engage positively in the consultation process. We want to hear and take account of your views.”

People will be able to give their thoughts on the draft plan online and via a series of in person consultation events across the borough from 25 October 2023. The consultation is planned to end on 12 January 2024.

To sign up for email updates people can go to www.telfordandwrekinlocalplan.co.uk