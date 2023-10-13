14.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 13, 2023
Cyclist seriously injured following incident in Telford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries following an incident in Hadley.

The 32-year-old man was taken to hospital following the incident where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened around 12.21pm on Monday 9 October on Waterloo Road, near the traffic lights between Hadley Learning Centre and Waterloo Close.

It is not known whether he fell from the bike or was hit by a vehicle.

Anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact PC Liam Owen via email liam.owen@westmercia.police.uk

