Sally Hinton wins Female PGA Coach of the Year 2023

Sport
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

At a recent Women in Golf Awards evening, Sally Hinton was awarded Female PGA Coach of the Year 2023.

Sally Hinton’s Selfie, while playing golf at Bridgnorth Golf Club with her Dad Paul, Mom Angela and Uncle Phil. Inset top left – the official award presentation photo

Sally is a third generation golfer from the Hinton family. Her Grandad Ron, was the Professional at Enville Golf Club for over 30 years.

Paul her Dad was a Professional at Bridgnorth Golf Club and her Uncle Phil was also a Professional at Chesterton Golf Club.

Sally’s Mom, Angela, is a very well-known amateur golfer who plays for Bridgnorth Golf Club and Shropshire County Ladies and was President of The Shropshire Ladies County Golf Association from 2020-22, so you could say that Golf was in Sally’s blood.

Sally grew up in Bridgnorth, where her Dad Paul, coached her. Sally soon represented Bridgnorth Golf Club, then Shropshire Juniors and Shropshire County Ladies.

Sally won a golf scholarship at The University in Missouri and on returning to the UK she became assistant to Bridgnorth Golf Club’s new PGA Professional, Steve Russell.

When Sally qualified as a PGA Professional, in 2010, she got a coaching position at The Close House Golf Academy in Northumberland. Sally has been there 13 years now and is now a Senior Teaching Professional and coaches the Northumberland County Girls Academy and Northumberland County Ladies Veterans and enjoys getting more women and girls into golf.

On hearing of Sally’s award, her parents said “We are very proud of all Sally’s achievements and wish her all the best for her future in golf”.

