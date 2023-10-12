12.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 13, 2023
Man handed Criminal Behaviour Order following thefts and anti-social behaviour in Ludlow

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) has been issued against a man following a string of thefts from shops and anti-social behaviour in Ludlow.

Anthony Shingler. Photo: West Mercia Police
Anthony Shingler. Photo: West Mercia Police

Anthony Shingler, from Shrewsbury, who is 38 and of no fixed address was issued the two-year order by Telford Magistrates Court last month.

The CBO stipulates that Shingler is prohibited from entering local shops in Ludlow including One Stop, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and the local Spar. He is also not to enter or loitering outside any retail premises where he has been banned from entering.

Sergeant Nolan of Ludlow Safer Neighbourhoods Team states:

“Anthony Shingler’s behaviour has been unacceptable and has continued to impact local businesses, residents, and the community.

“My team continues to work with our local community, partners, and businesses to tackle Anti-Social Behaviour and persistent offending.

“This CBO shows we will pursue offenders and put Court Orders in place to prevent further offending and protect the local community.”

Members of the public are encouraged to report any breach of the order to West Mercia Police by calling 101.

