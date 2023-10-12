Firefighters tackle fire involving vehicles in Maesbrook

Firefighters from Oswestry were called to a fire involving a number of vehicles in Maesbrook last night.

Fire crews from Oswestry were called to the fire involving three cars, a van, motorbike and two jet skis just before 9pm.



Two crews were sent to the fire from Oswestry along with an operations officer.

Firefighters working at the scene used two hose reel jets, a covering jet, breathing apparatus and two thermal image cameras to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was reported to have been extinguished by 9.50pm.