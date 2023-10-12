“Ageing Well” strategy pledges to help Telford and Wrekin residents live well for longer

Telford & Wrekin Council, together with local partners, is launching a borough-wide “Ageing Well” strategy, focusing on the services and support that will help residents to live longer and enjoy healthy, independent lives as they approach older age.

Beverley Ashton (Ageing Well Partnership Board Volunteer), Sherrel Fikeis (Ageing Well Partnership Board Member), Claire Fishlock (Service Development Officer Age UK, Shropshire Telford & Wrekin) and Cllr Paul Watling (Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health Systems)

The 2023-2033 “Ageing Well” strategy has been developed by the council and its partners (local NHS, Forum 50+, Age UK, Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin and many others) following extensive engagement with borough people aged 50+, their family and carers.

Telford and Wrekin saw one of the largest increases in population aged 65 plus in England between the 2011 and 2021 Census, with an increase of 35.7%.

In 2032, there are projected to be around 42,300 adults aged over 65 plus living in Telford and Wrekin, a further increase of around 30% on the 2021 population.

Councillor Paul Watling (Labour), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health Systems said:

“We want people in our borough to live well and independently for longer, as they approach later life.

“Last year, through an “Ageing Well” consultation with local organisations, we have asked residents over the age of 50 to tell us what would help them to enjoy a healthier, happier life.

“Over 2,800 people took part and shared their views on a range of themes that impact on their wellbeing as they grow older.

“People’s views helped us and local partners to shape the “Ageing Well Strategy” for the next 10 years.

“This strategy is our council and our local partners’ commitment to support our residents on what matters most for them as they age, such as access to healthcare, accessible public transport, digital technology adoption, financial security, inclusive community activities and more.

“I am very much looking forward to working together with our partners, our residents and volunteers to drive this strategy forward and make Telford and Wrekin a great place to grow older in.”

Beverley Ashton, Ageing Well Partnership Board Volunteer said: “I think it’s very important for residents to be involved in the strategies that the council is pulling together with local partners, and that affect communities.

“I’ve been pleased to have contributed to the “Ageing Well” strategy that will hopefully have a big and positive impact on the future of people of all ages, as they get older in Telford and Wrekin.”

For more information on the “Ageing Well” Strategy and to stay updated on its development, visit telford.gov.uk/ageingwell.