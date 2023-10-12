Get energy fit this winter

Prepare your home for winter, save energy and money, plus access free guidance at a local energy workshop.

You know how it is at Christmas……you have plenty to eat and drink, and then come January you make that New Year resolution to lose weight and get fit. You stop eating carbs or whatever your weight-loss programme is and go running every day. You feel better.



Now make your winter resolution for your home and get energy-fit.

Be cozy for less money

Save Our Shropshire has looked at the long-term weather forecast for this winter. 2023/24 is likely going to feel the effects of that weather demon El Nino.

This means “we could see a mild wet and westerly start to winter (Nov-Dec) and a colder, drier end to winter (Jan-Mar) across most of northern Europe” according to Professor Adam Scaife, head of long-range prediction at the UK’s Met Office. Climate change could make it worse than usual.

Government fuel cap

The new government fuel cap has been put in place from October 1st. Pensioners will not be getting the extra £300 they got last year, and the £400 that the government handed out last year to all householders, will not be there at all!

The fuel cap only means the prices are fixed; if you use more (which you could) it will cost you more! It means the costs of energy will be about the same as the high levels of last year. That means 30% of households, it is estimated, will be in fuel poverty at these prices.

Helping households this winter

Save Our Shropshire and Telford Energy Advice have got together to help households save on their fuel bills this winter.

Infrared theromovision image showing lack of thermal insulation on a property

Many homes look like the one in the picture above, which shows where your heating is leaking out of the house.

In the practical session, you will be shown all the tips and tricks you need to put in place to save money on heating and electricity. You could save between 10 and 20%.

Plus, you will be doing your bit to save the planet by reducing the amount of harmful gases going into the atmosphere.

Free energy fit workshop

Come to the FREE workshop on November 18th at the Meeting Point House in Telford to find out how to get energy fit this winter. A couple of hours could save you lots of money for the winter ahead!

Book your free place at https://bit.ly/46luJgz. The event is free and includes lunch and refreshments!

