A snappy release for Shropshire children’s author!

The future’s bright, the future’s snappy with the release of a new ‘Activities and Story book’ by a Shropshire author.

Konk the White Crocodile (and His Long Snout) is the sixth children’s book released by Roy Bradshaw from Madeley

Ideal for children aged between three and six years old, (maybe even up to seven) this colourful story is surrounded by equally colourful illustrations. The A4 sized book also comes with 6 colouring-in pages, a 2-D cut-out model page and a 3-D cut-out model page – all can be photocopied!

Konk the White Crocodile (and His Long Snout) is the sixth children’s book released by Roy Bradshaw following on from three books in the Barley’s Biscuit popular series, one in the Mr. B’s Busy-Bea series (Christmas setting) and his last one – Marti-Rye the Mole.

Roy, from Madeley, Shropshire, a supply teacher in the primary sector, felt there was a gap in the lower age range for his catalogue of stories. Konk the White Crocodile helps to fill that gap and is now widely available through Amazon, all good books stores including Gardners, Peters and Waterstones, locally from Chrisalis, the newsagents in Ironbridge and his website: www.roybradshaw.co.uk

“I wanted to do something a bit different for this one. Lisa Williams, who illustrates for me, suggested I might like to add a line drawing for children to colour-in. I went a bit further using my experiences with D&T in schools and included a couple of pages for model making as well as several colouring-in pages. There is a 2-D cut-out model for the younger children and a 3-D cut-out model for the more adventurous ones,” said Roy.

“The activities pages are available within the book to freely photocopy, and are ideal to have loads of fun with children whilst they learn some of the curriculum for English, Maths, DT and Art!” He added.

“Konk is a plain white crocodile, with a very long snout, who lives in a magical place called the River Rye amongst his colourful crocodile friends.

“He longs to be a nice bright colour just like his friends. Maybe his friend Alena can help him, or even some human friends he doesn’t even know he has!”

Konk the White Crocodile (and his Long Snout) has been superbly illustrated by Lisa Williams, published through Media & You and is intended to appeal to young readers between three and six years. As an ‘activities’ book, it differs substantially from Roy’s five books already published: Barley’s Biscuit (Pattern’s Rock Quarry), Barley’s Biscuit (A Paddle and the Golden Glow), Barley’s Biscuit (Pipit’s Perilous Plight), Mr. B’s Busy-Bea (The Ritzzz Hotel) and Marti-Rye the Mole. They all remain popular.

“There are nine other stories in the Barley’s Biscuit series I want to publish and several more Busy-Bea’s in my bonnet – four manuscripts are already written and a spin-off from The Ritzzz Hotel called Granddaddy Royston and the Orange Dragons, but this is my first attempt at a children’s activities book.”

“Each of my previous releases are very different types of adventure stories. Barley’s Biscuit are problem solving type books, Mr. B’s Busy-Bea focuses on the battle between good and evil and Marti-Rye is a cheeky chap with an obsession for collecting shiny things – even if they don’t belong to him!” Roy recalled.

Roy is available for school, bookshop or library readings and/or activities with any of his books and would be delighted to hear from anyone interested in arranging those; again this can be arranged easily through his website shown here (contact / school page) or by phone call. He is also available for events interested in book signings or meet the author and local fayres.

Konk the White Crocodile (and His Long Snout) is easily ordered by visiting his website roybradshaw.co.uk. It is available through Amazon and all good book stores registered with the Nielsen database and retails at £7.99p.

Anyone can get in touch to arrange a book reading, book signing or sales event through the contact form on his website, via email at roy.bradshaw456@outlook.com or call him directly on his mobile number 07874 706780.