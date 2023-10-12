BBC Radio 6 Music’s Chris Hawkins Joins LOOPFEST as Official Ambassador

Following a sensational event that saw town venues shattering their sales records and festivalgoers doubling Shrewsbury Train Station’s turnstile counts, LOOPFEST is poised to scale even greater heights.

LOOPFEST takes place at venues throughout Shrewsbury town centre

Organisers are delighted to announce that BBC Radio 6 Music’s Chris Hawkins, a familiar voice and Shropshire lad, will join as the official festival ambassador.

Heralding from near Wem, Chris Hawkins’ journey from BBC Radio Shropshire to BBC Radio 6 Music showcases the epitome of big dreams taking root in small towns. An ethos that resonates deeply with the core of LOOPFEST.

“We’ve always aimed to spotlight developing artists,” says founder Jimmy Kebab. “Having Chris on board underscores our dedication to every young artist tirelessly rehearsing, dreaming of bigger stages.”

LOOPFEST’s next instalment, a three-day bonanza from 3-5th May 2024, will now not only echo from Shrewsbury Castle but will reverberate through St. Mary’s, Shrewsbury Square, and over twenty venues across the town. On Saturday, 4th May, Chris Hawkins brings a unique blend of raw emerging talent with “Awesome Friends”, promising an unforgettable night for all attendees.

But the essence of LOOPFEST transcends beyond music. At its heart, it’s a movement. A commitment to reinvesting in the community of artists and musicians and shaping the future of music. This year, with more participatory events, everyone can immerse themselves creatively, regardless of skill level or ability.

Tickets for LOOPFEST x Awesome Friends, and other ticketed events held at Shrewsbury Castle over the LOOPFEST weekend will be available shortly. All other events at LOOPFEST are free entry.

For an in-depth look into what’s happening at LOOPFEST HQ and more you can download the Autumn Edition of INTO THE LOOP zine at loopfest.co.uk/loopfest-ambassador/.