Oswestry Town Market wins coveted national market award

Oswestry Town Market has won a coveted national market award at an industry conference in Harrogate.

Simon Baynes (Parliamentary Candidate for North Shropshire), Arren Roberts (Town Clerk), Roger Dyke (Finance Officer), Cllr Olly Rose (Mayor of Oswestry), David Clough (Events & Markets Officer), Katherine Brown (Blachere Illumination UK) and David Preston (CEO of NABMA)

The market won a ‘‘Market Achievement Award’ for Small Markets, for the market’s continued improvements, investment and impressive record of full occupancy.

Roger Dyke, Oswestry Town Council’s Finance Officer and NABMA Finance Manager, was also presented with the NABMA Market Industry Special Achievement Award for all that he has done for markets both locally and nationally.

- Advertisement -

The awards are organised by NABMA, the National Association of British Market Authorities and celebrate excellence in retail and wholesale markets across the UK.

This is the third award the market has achieved this year, as the indoor market received a ‘highly commended’ accreditation at the Great British Market Awards in Birmingham on the 26th of January.

David Preston, Chief Executive of NABMA, said: “These awards are an opportunity to champion and celebrate our markets. With challenges for the future of our high streets, it is clear that by offering customers unique shopping opportunities along with great events and experiences, markets have an important role at the heart of our communities.”

The awards were attended by Markets & Events Officer David Clough, Town Clerk Arren Roberts and Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose. Oswestry Town Mayor, Olly Rose commented, “This is fantastic news and congratulations to all our market traders and council officers for their hard work”.

Located in one of the UK’s oldest border settlements, there is a longstanding history of markets within Oswestry with the first recorded market formed some 800 years ago. Today, the market boasts specialist retailers including cake supplies, sewing repairs, pet supplies, party wares, collectables, and antiques, in addition to food staples such as bread, fish, fruit and vegetables. It is also very much a social hub for shoppers, who enjoy refreshments in the cafes and coffee shops.

Oswestry Town Mayor continues, “Oswestry Market hosts a range of events through the year that draw in both the local community and visiting tourists helping to boost the town’s economy. This includes the Food Festival, Christmas Light Switch On, Apple Day, Halloween Market, Easter Family Fun Day, the Big Busk and an exciting new Street Circus weekend event. Events are always free, family friendly and inclusive to all, including dogs.”

“There are two charity markets a year, where stalls raise awareness, offer advice, recruit volunteers, and raise funds, an annual youth market where young people gain retailing experience and learn customer service skills and a ‘Grow Your Own’ market with free advice on seed sowing, growing vegetables, making compost, planting hanging baskets and flower arranging.”

“The Town Council also uses the market to engage with the community on several projects. This year it has distributed 500 trees at the market as part of the Council’s objective to plant 17,000 trees, one for each resident in Oswestry. We have also held a ‘Meet the Mayor’ stall where people can chat in an informal setting about the important issues of the day.”

“During the Covid pandemic, markets were an essential service for many, and the space was even used to provide the vaccine. Social isolation has become more prevalent in recent years and the market is a great arena through which we can bring people together. The market has a community lounge, run by ‘We are MacIntyre’, a social enterprise that helps adults with mental health challenges. In August, the market launched a ‘Chatty Café’, which aims to reduce loneliness and get people chatting.

“So, while markets are known as a great place to shop and where independent businesses thrive, they also encourage tourism, provide hospitality, and help with social inclusion. Markets not only help to deliver a vibrant high street but are an important community asset open to all.”