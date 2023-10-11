Next stage of Shrewsbury’s Smithfield Riverside project set for approval

Shropshire Council is set to approve the next stage of the Smithfield Riverside project next week, as it looks to drive forward the regeneration of Shrewsbury town centre and capitalise on its recent Levelling Up Fund money win.

The Riverside area in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

Led by the council and its development manager, RivingtonHark, Smithfield Riverside is the ambitious regeneration project for the area between The Darwin centre, Roushill and the River Severn in Shrewsbury town centre.

Earlier this year Shropshire Council, supported by the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, secured almost £19 million of Levelling Up Fund money from the Government to further support the regeneration of Shrewsbury town centre – kickstarting practical work on the Smithfield Riverside project.

Cabinet, at its meeting on Wednesday 18 October 2023, will be asked to authorise the immediate start of a public consultation on the emerging masterplan for Smithfield Riverside, including plans for Roushill Park – a significant new outdoor public space.

This approval would also trigger a December 2023 planning application for the demolition of the Riverside shopping centre and former Riverside medical practice – paving the way for key enabling works and the construction of the park.

Details on the emerging Smithfield Riverside masterplan are set to be unveiled at the start of the public consultation.

Proposals – designed by FaulknerBrowns Architects – aim to better connect the town centre to the Riverside area through a vibrant mix of leisure, residential, office and outdoor public spaces, and open this area up to the River Severn. One of the masterplan’s core objectives is to deliver low carbon development that seeks to mitigate climate change, increase flood resilience and support biodiversity.

The masterplan will provide enough flexibility to incorporate any future reconsiderations of the surrounding road network, which is set to be consulted on soon as part of the council’s wider Movement Strategy, as well ensuring business as normal for amenities like The Darwin centre and Premier Inn during any future construction phases.

Ian Nellins, Deputy Leader of Shropshire Council, said:

“The Smithfield Riverside vision is really starting to become a reality. We’re looking forward to updating Cabinet on the impressive progress we’ve made on the project and getting agreement for this important phase of public consultation.

“We are confident that the developing masterplan, including the demolition of the former Riverside shopping centre, is going to have a hugely positive impact on the town. This modern and sustainable new destination will open up the centre to embrace one our best assets, the River Severn, and help us attract new visitors, residents and workers into Shrewsbury – growing our local economy.”

Nat Green, local Shropshire Councillor for Quarry and Coton Hill, said:

“This is a really exciting time for Shrewsbury and Shropshire, and it’s great to see the project start to come to life. If approved by Cabinet, I encourage our local residents and the business community to get involved in the consultation and have their say.”

With Cabinet’s approval, the first phase of public consultation on Smithfield Riverside will launch on Thursday 19 October and run for four weeks.