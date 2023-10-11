11.8 C
Two new apprentices join Shropshire business Ascendancy

Shropshire-based digital marketing agency Ascendancy has taken on two new apprentices – the latest additions in the company’s long-term commitment to train, support and develop young talent.

Apprentices Madeline Harper and Alice Seredahave joined the Ascendancy team

Madeline Harper, 18, from Stafford and Alice Sereda, 19, from Newport, started at the award-winning company in Newport at the beginning of the month and both are hoping to remain part of the Ascendancy team deep into the future.

Ascendancy has a proven track record in delivering successful apprenticeships and also partners Aston University in offering Digital Marketing Degree Apprenticeships – something both new recruits are keen to take advantage of after completing their initial apprenticeship with the firm.

Madeline said: “I am very excited about joining Ascendancy. I think it is a great company and I am really pleased to have been given this opportunity. I’ve been interested in digital marketing for a while, did some work experience with a different company last year, and Ascendancy seemed to match perfectly with the pathway I wanted to take career-wise.

“I saw the ad for the vacancy online, applied and was really thrilled to be taken on. I am excited to learn new things and develop my experience in digital marketing. We started by doing one-to-ones, getting to know the team before taking on more tasks. Everyone has been really helpful and my early impressions are that Ascendancy is an amazing place to work.

“After completing my apprenticeship, I am hoping to do my degree apprenticeship here and stay with the company. I have a particular interest in content writing but for now I am focused on learning as much as I can about digital marketing.”

Alice has previously done some work in hospitality and this is her first involvement in the world of digital marketing, although she did study marketing at university. She says this is a career opportunity she is relishing.

She said: “I am really happy to join Ascendancy. I saw the ad on a Government website, applied and here I am – I’m so glad they chose me and am really looking forward to the year ahead. The team has been so supportive and welcoming to both of us.

“The thing that particularly attracted me to Ascendancy was that it is such a successful company and I liked the idea that the firm works with different businesses, creating different experiences and products. This variation appealed to me more than working solely for one specific company.

“I am looking forward to gaining as much experience as possible with Ascendancy, completing my apprenticeship and then potentially doing my degree apprenticeship here as well. I really like the creative side of things, I did art for my A-Level so I always wanted to do something art related – but in a different format I am really looking forward to the next 12 months.”

Helen Culshaw, Ascendancy Director, said she was really pleased to expand her team and to build on the successes of apprenticeships in the past.

“We were only looking for one apprentice to join the team but Madeline and Alice were both just what we were looking for,” she adds. “ We are so pleased to welcome them both to the team.”

