Top Shropshire lawyers highlighted in legal rankings

Four Shropshire-based solicitors are celebrating top honours in the 2024 Legal 500 rankings.

Lawyers Sarah Baugh and Tom Devey from the Agricultural and Rural Services team have been named as Leading Individuals in the recent Legal 500 2024 rankings

Agriculture and estates lawyers Sarah Baugh and Tom Devey – both based in the Shrewsbury office at leading law firm FBC Manby Bowdler – were ranked as leading individuals in their field, the highest ranking a lawyer can achieve.

The family team’s Anne Thomson, from the Telford office, was also named as leading individual, while Shrewsbury-based Suzanne Tucker in the planning team was named as next generation partner, a new ranking from her previous rising star highlight last year.

Both the agriculture and estates team and the family law team were also rated in the top tier in the legal guide.

The Legal 500 uses a comprehensive research programme to assess the strengths of law firms in more than 150 jurisdictions.

FBC Manby Bowdler’s managing director Neil Lloyd said: “The Legal 500 rankings reflect the result of months of extensive analysis in order to select the very best lawyers and law firms in the UK. We are delighted with the results. No fewer than 37 of our lawyers were mentioned in the guide this year, many of whom received new, higher rankings compared with the previous year, some being named for the very first time. Several of our teams also moved up to the next tier.

“I’m very proud of all our teams and individuals that have been recognised. These rankings are solely awarded on merit and further assures our clients that they are working with trusted, dedicated top-ranked solicitors.”

Reviewing the agricultural team, the guide cited Sarah Baugh as leading “a ‘strong‘ and ‘readily accessible’ team.” Tom Devey was also highlighted for playing a ‘pivotal role’.

Anne Thomson in the family team also received glowing praise for having “superb client rapport coupled with fantastic grasp of detail of cases.”

Philip Cowell, Kate Rowley, Sarah Millington, Elizabeth Harris-Clark and Claire Darley in the family team were named as key lawyers in the Legal 500 guide.

The Legal 500 rankings are based on a series of criteria and highlight the practice area teams who are providing the most cutting edge and innovative advice.