Shropshire teacher in the running for prestigious award

A Shropshire teacher named as runner-up for a global award has been nominated for a second prestigious accolade this year.

Jérôme Nogues

The news comes as Jérôme Nogues unveiled ambitious future plans for Digitech and Innovation at the Old Hall School to parents.

Mr Nogues met with parents at the school to introduce them to the new innovation lab opened at the school and take them through new initiatives, tools and other resources to be used to help boost digital literacy.

- Advertisement -

Not only was Mr Nogues named as runner up in the Global Edtech Award earlier this year, but he has now been shortlisted for the GESS Education ‘Positive Change in Education’ Award.

The GESS Education Awards “highlight and reward the quality and diversity of educational products, resources, services and people.” Nominations for the awards came from sixty countries.

The award for Positive Change in Education is given to an educational professional “for making a positive impact and significant change in education through an initiative of their own”.

The final winners will be announced on October 31.

Mr Nogues is launching a number of new initiatives at the school. They will include design, presentation, and coding skills using a variety of mediums, platforms, and devices.

Children at the school will also be entering a national innovation competition called Design4SDGS with different year five and six groups focusing on Good Health and Well-Being, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production and Climate Action.

They will create three-minute pitch videos aiming to be among the best picked to present at the BETT exhibition in London at the end of January.

“I have always wanted to help children to learn how to use technology positively,” added Mr Nogues.

“In today’s rapidly evolving world, technology plays an increasingly pivotal role in our lives, and it is vital that our students are well prepared for the digital age. As part of our commitment to providing the best education possible, we have been actively integrating digital technology and innovation into our curriculum. We believe that this not only enhances students’ learning experiences but also equips them with the skills and knowledge necessary for success in the 21st century.”