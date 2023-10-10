16.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Advertisement -

Shropshire teacher in the running for prestigious award

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire teacher named as runner-up for a global award has been nominated for a second prestigious accolade this year.

Jérôme Nogues
Jérôme Nogues

The news comes as Jérôme Nogues unveiled ambitious future plans for Digitech and Innovation at the Old Hall School to parents.

Mr Nogues met with parents at the school to introduce them to the new innovation lab opened at the school and take them through new initiatives, tools and other resources to be used to help boost digital literacy.

- Advertisement -

Not only was Mr Nogues named as runner up in the Global Edtech Award earlier this year, but he has now been shortlisted for the GESS Education ‘Positive Change in Education’ Award.

The GESS Education Awards “highlight and reward the quality and diversity of educational products, resources, services and people.” Nominations for the awards came from sixty countries.

The award for Positive Change in Education is given to an educational professional “for making a positive impact and significant change in education through an initiative of their own”.

The final winners will be announced on October 31.

Mr Nogues is launching a number of new initiatives at the school. They will include design, presentation, and coding skills using a variety of mediums, platforms, and devices.

Children at the school will also be entering a national innovation competition called Design4SDGS with different year five and six groups focusing on Good Health and Well-Being, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production and Climate Action.

They will create three-minute pitch videos aiming to be among the best picked to present at the BETT exhibition in London at the end of January.

“I have always wanted to help children to learn how to use technology positively,” added Mr Nogues.

“In today’s rapidly evolving world, technology plays an increasingly pivotal role in our lives, and it is vital that our students are well prepared for the digital age. As part of our commitment to providing the best education possible, we have been actively integrating digital technology and innovation into our curriculum. We believe that this not only enhances students’ learning experiences but also equips them with the skills and knowledge necessary for success in the 21st century.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP