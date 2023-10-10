River safety message being highlighted in Shrewsbury

People are being reminded to stay safe near the river in Shrewsbury when walking home – especially as the nights draw in during the autumn.

The campaign is about encouraging people to be cautious and sensible when they are near the river. Photo: Google Street View

Shrewsbury River Safety Group has refreshed its campaign, with posters being put up in venues across the town centre and videos shared on social media, to encourage people to avoid walking by the river after a night out.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, of Shrewsbury BID, which is part of the river safety group, said it was important to keep reminding people about the dangers of the river.

She said: “The river safety group is made up of members of Team Shrewsbury and meets regularly to ensure actions are taken to continue to make the river safer.

“We work with venues in the town centre to share information about the importance of planning your route home and avoiding walking home along the river if at all possible.

“Posters raising awareness are now up to remind people as the nights are now getting darker – it’s vital that people respect how dangerous the river can be, especially at night.”

A series of videos have been produced by Shrewsbury BID in partnership with Team Shrewsbury, to highlight the potential dangers of walking by the river as well as encouraging collective responsibility and sensible behaviour.

The videos are being shared on the Original Shrewsbury social media platforms and can be viewed at www.shrewsburybid.co.uk/riversafety

James Hitchin, from The Alb in Smithfield Road and chair of Shrewsbury Pubwatch, said the videos were proving to be an effective way of sharing the message.

“Since being launched earlier this year, the videos have been viewed thousands of times which is really pleasing,” he said.

“Through Pubwatch and the river safety group we are determined to do everything we can to keep people safe so they can continue to enjoy a great night out in Shrewsbury.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and assets, added: “Shropshire Council and our Team Shrewsbury partners have worked together over a long period to monitor and improve river safety in Shrewsbury.

“These videos and posters are one more important way that we’re collaborating to help ensure that people can enjoy a safe night out in Shrewsbury this autumn and winter.”