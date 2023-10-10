Bonfire Night spectacular set to light up the skies at Weston Park

A spectacular Bonfire Night display at a stately home on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border is promising families double the fun – with two fantastic fireworks displays for the price of one.

Bonfire Night at Weston Park

Weston Park’s bonfire and firework night on Sunday November 5 will feature two dazzling fireworks displays, a giant bonfire and traditional fun fair, as well as a great selection of street food and refreshments.

Head of marketing at Weston Park, Andrea Webster, said the fact that this year’s event fell on Bonfire Night itself made it extra special.

“There is always something wonderful about being able to host the bonfire and fireworks on November 5 itself and we have something really special in store this year.

“We’ve got one of the biggest bonfires in the region – set, of course, in our fabulous parkland – two stunning firework displays which will light up the skies and all the fun of the fair to keep everyone thoroughly entertained.

“You can scream to go faster on the waltzers or laugh your way through the fun house – the traditional fun fair is guaranteed excitement for all the family with plenty of rides to keep all ages entertained.

“The giant bonfire will also be surrounded by delicious street food vendors, serving food that’s bursting with flavour. From gourmet burgers, loaded fries and fish and chips to warm freshly cooked sugared donuts. – sweet or savoury, we’ve got it all.”

Gates for the sparkling event open at 3pm, with the bonfire due to be lit at 5pm, The first firework display will take place at 6pm with the second display 90 minutes later.

Tickets must be bought in advance via weston-park.com/bonfire-fireworks-night/