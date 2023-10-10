Tennis tournament to be fuelled by award-winning coffee

Officials at the forthcoming Budgen Motors W100 tournament (part of the ITF World Tennis Tour), being held at The Shrewsbury Club from October 15, will be fuelled by award-winning coffee from local speciality coffee roaster, Iron & Fire Coffee following the announcement of a new partnership.

Pictured are Joanna De Rycke of Iron & Fire Coffee and Michelle Downes from the Shrewsbury Club

Iron & Fire has been announced as lead sponsor for the Officials Lounge at the event and will be the sole provider of coffee throughout the week-long tournament. The agreement kick-starts an ongoing partnership that will see Iron & Fire supply coffee to The Shrewsbury Club’s café restaurant, The Hub, used by members and visitors to the club.

The Shrewsbury Club is an award-winning health and fitness club that has built a reputation for providing excellent facilities in a friendly, welcoming environment. Its café sits at the heart of the club’s family-focused facilities and so providing the very best coffee is a key priority of the club’s offer.

Michelle Downes, Member Engagement at The Shrewsbury Club, explains:

“Serving the very best coffee is obviously vital in running a successful café and we tasted coffees from many of the local roasteries whilst going through this review process. Iron & Fire’s coffee was undoubtedly the best, but they offered something else that made them stand out in a competitive field.

“You not only need great coffee but also great baristas to create wonderful coffee. The training support that the team at Iron & Fire provides makes sure that our baristas will indeed serve an unrivalled coffee for our members and guests.”

Commenting on the sponsorship of the W100 tournament and the ongoing partnership with The Shrewsbury Club, Director at Iron & Fire, Joanna De Rycke added:

“Striking up a partnership with another quality brand that appreciates excellent coffee is great, and being able to add value through our training offer enables us to quickly understand the customer’s requirements and meet, if not exceed, their needs. There’s also something particularly special about securing a near-neighbour as a customer and The Shrewsbury Club is certainly that being just a ten-minute drive from our roastery.

“Being involved as a sponsor in the forthcoming tennis tournament will additionally allow us to showcase our award-winning coffees to an even wider audience and we’ve been delighted to supply The Shrewsbury Club with an additional coffee machine to cope with demand during this time.”

The Shrewsbury Club is owned by Mosaic Spa & Health Clubs and Founder and MD Dave Courteen spends plenty of time in Shrewsbury. He concludes:

“We have always been aware that the Shrewsbury Club is all about Shrewsbury and we are proud to be part of the local community.

“I’m delighted the team at the Club has formed a partnership with Iron & Fire as, they too, are a Shropshire business. Their coffee is delightful too and I always enjoy at least two flat whites a day when I am working at the Club!”