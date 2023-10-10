Loyal customer launches new look opticians in Wem

A Wem opticians looked to a loyal customer to officially launch its relocated store.

Pictured at the opening of the new store are Beth Davies, Sales Advisor, Councillor Rosemary Dodd, Theresa Richards, Regional Manager, Sharon Hinks, Branch Manager and Helena Heath, Sales Advisor

Councillor Rosemary Dodd performed the honours at Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care, which has moved to a new unit on the High Street and received flowers to mark the occasion and in recognition of her loyal custom.

The new larger store features the latest digital eye examination equipment, including an OCT (optical coherence tomography) Scanner, and an additional testing room. Customers can also choose from an updated range of frames, including a larger selection of the latest designer names.

Branch manager Sharon Hinks said: “We have invested in the store and wanted to mark its upgrade in style. Rosemary has entrusted her eye and hearing care to us for more 17 years. She is outgoing and always smiling when she visits us, which is much appreciated.

“Customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this important ethos has remained in place since the family business was established. We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers into the branch to experience what 85 years of eye and hearing care knowledge looks like.”

Rosemary, who lives locally and is a Town Councillor for Wem, was honoured to be asked to reveal the store’s new look. “It was a really lovely occasion, and I enjoyed every minute. I’ve been going to Scrivens for a long time for both my eye and hearing care and always receive excellent service.

“It’s wonderful that Scrivens is celebrating its 85th anniversary and has invested in the new, bigger Wem branch. The store looks fabulous, and the new range of frames is outstanding. It’s an impactful addition to our High Street, and I’m sure the branch will go from strength to strength, especially thanks to the friendly in-store team!”

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care is a family run business which was established in 1938 and is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year. It has 169 high-street stores in towns and cities across England and Wales, with 1,000 employees.