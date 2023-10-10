Businesses eager to know more about Twemlows share offer

A scheme to take a Shropshire solar farm into community ownership has met with an enthusiastic response from the county’s business community.

Members of Shropshire and Telford Community Energy

Community Benefit Society Shropshire and Telford Community Energy (STCE), which is behind the share offer for the Twemlows solar farm on the edge of Whitchurch, says feedback from businesses to its plans has been overwhelmingly positive.

The group says the offer gives companies the chance to demonstrate their environmental credentials, help generate vital funds for their local community and receive a targeted six per cent return on their investment.

- Advertisement -

STCE has already raised more than £185,000 after launching its share offer in Twemlows, a 10MW solar farm which can power the equivalent of 3,400 homes, two months ago.

Dave Green, from STCE, said members had been delighted with the response from businesses at a series of networking events the group had attended in recent weeks.

“Our members have been at events all over the county and I have to say we have been very pleased with the response we have had from businesses to the offer.

“There has been considerable interest in investing in the scheme, which really does represent an excellent opportunity for businesses to help the environment, make a real contribution to fighting climate change, generate funding for a wide range of community projects and also offers a fair target return for their investment.

“We know from the feedback we have received that more and more businesses are looking to boost their corporate social responsibility and their ESG – environmental, social and governance – and this is an ideal way to do that.

“With a targeted return of six per cent and the potential to raise as much as £4.5million in community benefit over the next 18 years, this share offer represents the chance to invest in the future of the planet, boost vital community projects and get a fair return on your money.”

Since it began operating in 2016, Twemlows has helped save more than 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year and generated nearly £100,000 of community funding to date.

STCE is one of five community energy groups from across England and Wales to have joined forces under the Community Energy Together banner to launch share offers for a total of seven operational solar farms in the first scheme of its kind in the UK.

There is a chance to find out more about the share offers and community energy at a special webinar being staged by ethical investment platform Ethex, and featuring Alan Whitehead MP, Community Energy England, Community Energy Together, Power to Change, and Younity.

The event, on October 12 at 9.45am, will focus on the benefits of community energy and explain more about the Community Energy Together collaboration and the need for investment.

To register visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8kM_4TvATgmk32i05KnL3Q.