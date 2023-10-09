Telford & Wrekin residents are invited to get out in nature and exercise

Telford and Wrekin residents are invited to get out in nature and exercise in a green space with a choice of two local walks later this month, organised by The Friends of the T50 50 mile trail.

The walks are being held as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s “Green Spaces Are Go” campaign, to encourage us all to embrace the outdoors and step into the borough’s newly invigorated green spaces.

Throughout the year, a series of captivating activity-themed events and improvements are taking place across the borough to help people discover their ‘green mover’ spirit and feel the boost to wellbeing that exercising in nature can give.

Cllr Kelly Middleton (Lab), the Cabinet Member for Healthy, Safer & Stronger Communities and Partnerships, said:

“Exercising in nature can boost wellbeing, reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, and promote happiness.

“Telford and Wrekin boasts 23 nature reserves and over 300 green guarantee sites, all free and available to anyone. By funding these events we wish to spotlight our green spaces and the difference they can make to people’s wellbeing.

“Telford and Wrekin is the perfect place for green space exercising.”

The “Nordic Walking in Lilleshall” event on Saturday 21 October will run from 11.30am – 1.30pm, meeting at Hillside in Lilleshall. Nordic Walking is great for fitness, exercise, weight loss and sociability. With its special pole walking technique it harnesses the power of the upper body to turn walking into a bit of a workout! It’s ideal for all ages, fitness levels and abilities, due to the special walking poles which are provided for each walker to use, which actually helps the person to move forward with every step, as well as providing support and a gentle upper body workout.

It’s great fun too, as it’s easy to walk and chat at the same time, as you move through the beautiful surroundings of the walking trail. Nordic poles supplied. The walk will be followed by FREE refreshments in Lilleshall Memorial Hall.

The “A Stroll Around Lilleshall” event also runs on Saturday 21 October from 11.30am – 1.30pm, meeting at Hillside in Lilleshall. This walk celebrates the installation of 2 new kissing gates on the T50 that will open up access to the beautiful Lilleshall Hill Local Nature Reserve. Join us for an easy walk of less than 4 miles through the gorgeous autumn/winter countryside, followed by FREE refreshments in Lilleshall Memorial Hall.

To book a free place on either of the walks see https://www.telfordt5050miletrail.org.uk/eventsandsales