Tuesday, October 10, 2023
RJAH Friends support patient care with new specialist operating table

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The League of Friends at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital have purchased a state-of-the-art operating table – in a bid to further enhance patient care and safety.

Mr Marck Van Liefland, Consultant Upper Limb Surgeon, and Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, with the Anetic Aid Beach Chair Operating Table
The Anetic Aid Beach Chair Operating Table – equipped with a headrest and storage trolley – will be used by Upper Limb Surgeons at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

The specialist equipment cost the League of Friends £7,000.

Mr Marck Van Liefland, Consultant Upper Limb Surgeon, said: “This shoulder table helps us position the patient safe and securely, whilst allowing good access for keyhole or open shoulder surgery.

“The addition of this table takes our total up to two and will effectively double our capacity, meaning we can treat more patients in a day, reducing wait times and ensuring timely, high-quality care.”

The beach chair position is commonly used in shoulder surgery, enabling clinicians to achieve optimal patient positioning to better facilitate upper limb surgical procedures while monitoring and maintaining patient comfort and safety.

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, “We are thrilled to have supported the purchase of the Anetic Aid Beach Chair Operating Table, reflecting our ongoing dedication to providing equipment that directly impacts patient outcomes.

“Our mission has always been to enhance the quality of care at RJAH, and this addition aligns perfectly with that objective.”

