Police appeal for witnesses following serious collision on A458 in Cound

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision involving a car on the A458 in Cound on Saturday evening.

The collision happened at 6.30pm close to the Riverside Inn and involved a Honda Fireblade motorcycle and a Volkswagen Golf.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 42-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

West Mercia Police say they would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Sgt Andrew Poucher on 07929 800829 or email andrew.poucher@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 419 of 7 October 2023.