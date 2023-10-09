14 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Man sentenced for rape in Telford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man has been sentenced to ten and a half years in prison and a fifteen-year restraining order after he was found guilty of rape.

Perry Marsh was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court last week. Photo: West Mercia Police
Perry Marsh, 33, of Avon Road in Kidderminster was found guilty on 31 January, 2022 and was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court last week.

The offence took place in August 2021 in Telford.

Sergeant Alexandra Webb, said: “I hope the sentence sends a clear and strong message that we can and do take all reports of rape seriously and will work tirelessly to secure charges against those responsible.

“Reporting crimes like these can take a lot of courage, and I would like to commend the victim in this case on the immense strength she showed in coming forward to police, and throughout the trial.”

