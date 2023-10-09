13.9 C
Brother takes on Lake Vyrnwy challenge in memory of Callum

A teenager is taking on a special bike ride fundraising challenge around Lake Vyrnwy to celebrate the life of his big brother Callum, who died last year.

Lewis Williams
Lewis Williams, from Halfway House, near Shrewsbury, wants to raise money to thank Hope House Children’s Hospice, where Callum received respite care for 16 years.

Lewis, who is 13 and goes to the Corbet School in Baschurch, is going to cycle 35km around Lake Vyrnwy on Saturday, October 14th.

Callum lived with Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy, which meant he needed 24-hour care from his mum Lisa and dad Chris. He regularly visited Hope House for respite care until he died aged 18 years.

Lewis said: “My brother Callum absolutely loved going to Hope House throughout his life and I know he always felt safe and happy when he stayed there and was well looked after by the great staff.

“Hope House gave my family incredible support in the hospital and later on at Hope House during Callum’s last days. After Callum had passed away Hope House was there to offer me and my older brother Jack support, taking us on days out to clear our minds and offer a friendly ear to talk to when needed.

“As a family, we are forever grateful to Hope House for everything they have done for our family”
Lewis’s brother Jack, who is 17 and a student at Shrewsbury College, recently ran the Essar Chester Half Marathon in May, raising more than £4,600.

You can sponsor Lewis’s challenge at www.justgiving.com/page/lewis-williams-1694185471952

