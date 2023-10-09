14 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Arrest made after man seriously injured in Wellington

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man has been arrested after another man was found with a serious head injury in Wellington this morning.

The 54-year-old victim was found at a property on Victoria Avenue in Wellington at around 5am by paramedics before being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A man, aged 40, was then arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

He remains in police custody as officers continue to investigate the incident.

Detective Inspector Steve Goddard said: “I can understand that an incident such as this can cause alarm to the local community, but I want to reassure the public that we believ this to be an isolated incident with no further threat.

“I would encourage anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information to please get in touch with us quoting incident number 68i of Monday 9 October, 2023 as it will help us with our investigation.”

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

