All aboard for a steam adventure this half term on the Severn Valley Railway

During the autumn half term break, families can step back in time to the golden age of travel at the Severn Valley Railway, as they journey behind heritage steam and diesel locomotives.

The popular heritage railway will be operating for nine days throughout the school holidays, from Saturday 28 October through to Sunday 5 November.

To help keep children busy there will be an autumn-themed scavenger hunt for families to try for fun. Trail sheets can be collected from the booking offices at Kidderminster and Bridgnorth.

“Our 16-mile line runs through some very spectacular scenery,” said Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s visitor engagement manager. “The autumn colours really enhance that – it’s a wonderful time of year to spend a day on the train. Whether it’s rain or shine, there’s plenty to do.”

“The scavenger hunt will see children getting back to nature, to find acorns, pinecones and autumn leaves at stations along the line.”

At the mid-point of the line is The Engine House Visitor Centre at Highley, where families can let off steam in the outdoor play area, or get hands-on sorting mail in the travelling post office. Entry to The Engine House is free, but parking is very limited. The best way to get there is by heritage train. Every freedom-of-the-line ticket purchased comes with a voucher for a free return later in 2023 – terms and conditions apply.

Meanwhile, for those feeling brave at Halloween, a thrilling ride awaits, on board the evening Ghost Train services on 28, 30 and 31 October. The Halloween-themed adventure starts and ends at Kidderminster station, but beware…it’s definitely not for the faint-hearted!