Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Shrewsbury fashion retailer relocates to prime Pride Hill location

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Independent fashion retailer, Avantgarde Designs Ltd, has made a big move to a prominent and more spacious location on Shrewsbury’s Pride Hill.

The new store marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey to provide an enhanced shopping experience to its valued customers.

Previously located at the lower level of the Darwin Shopping Centre, the new 80 sq m store will benefit from the busy footfall on Pride Hill and large shop window to showcase the retailers expansive display of diverse and inclusive styles.

“We are delighted to unveil our new store, which represents an exciting phase of growth for Avantgarde Designs. The move to a more spacious and prominent location on Pride Hill is testament to our commitment to providing diverse brands for our loyal customers,” said June Loannou, owner.

“Our new store will allow us to showcase a wider assortment of clothing and accessories, ensuring that every visitor finds something that resonates with their unique style. Our dedication to quality, innovative design, and exceptional customer service remains unwavering as we embark on this new chapter.”

Neil Anderson, Head of Estates at Morris Property said: “The recent refurbishments to 14 Pride Hill made the unit a very attractive offer. We are delighted that a local independent business now has the opportunity to grow in a prime-location with its direct frontage to Pride Hill.”

Hugh Ockleston, Commercial Agent at Ockleston Bailey said “We are glad that another independent business has joined the Pride Hill retail community, and wish the team at Avantgarde success in their new premises.”

