Rangers to be introduced in Oswestry town centre

A scheme to help combat shoplifting and anti-social behaviour will be introducing Rangers to assist officers in Oswestry.

Shopwatch sees police officers and local shop owners meet regularly

Shopwatch, which was launched around five years ago, sees officers and local shop owners meet regularly, along with Oswestry Bid, to understand what issues are causing concern and how they can be addressed.

The scheme has also seen an increase in patrols in the town, which retailers say has had a positive impact on some of the issues they were facing.

Now the scheme is set to introduce Rangers, who will be trained by West Mercia officers and will then support police patrols in key areas.

Inspector Claire Greenaway, said: “Shopwatch is a great scheme that has allowed us to work really close with our local retailers to tackle issues such as shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.

“Working with local retailers not only helps us to understand the issues they are facing, but allows us to work with them to help combat those issues.

“Introducing Rangers is the next step in our plans to tackle the ongoing issues these shops face, and I am looking forward to working with them to get them trained and ready to patrol the town.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “I welcome this pro-active work by West Mercia Police to strengthen relationships with local businesses and partners to combat shoplifting and anti-social behaviour in Oswestry.

“As PCC, I will ensure West Mercia Police continues to have the resources and tools it needs to build on the Shopwatch scheme to ensure people who live, visit or work in the town are safe and feel safe.”