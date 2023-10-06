17.6 C
New Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team launches in Telford

A new Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team (NCFT) began work to keep persistent offenders off the streets of Telford this week.

Members of the new Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team in Telford. Photo: West Mercia Police
Members of the new Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team in Telford. Photo: West Mercia Police

The team will help reduce levels of high impact crimes such as anti-social behaviour, drugs, major thefts, and criminal damage.

DI John Higgins, from the Telford & Wrekin Local Policing Area, said:

“Introducing an NCFT in Telford will give our SNTs more support in tackling crimes within their communities, as well as having a positive impact on local policing in general.

“As a team we are looking forward to working with our officers and communities here in Telford, giving us the resources to target more prolific offenders and ultimately making our communities safer.”

Back in July, the first two teams launched in South Worcestershire and Shropshire Local Policing Areas (LPAs) supporting the important work of Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNTs), Problem Solving Teams, Roads Policing, Proactive Teams, and the wider force.

The teams are fast-responding high visibility units who aim to tackle the offences with the highest causes of harm to the public, deploying a rapid serious crime response.

Chief Constable, Pippa Mills, said: “The success of the NCFT teams in South Worcestershire and Shropshire demonstrates the effect these officers are having on local communities.

“I’m pleased the team that will be serving Telford are now ready to complement the work of the Safer Neighbourhood Teams and give us increased resources to focus on the crimes that have the biggest impact on you”.

Funded by Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion delivering on calls for officers to be more visible and accessible in communities, 55 officers have been recruited to five NCFTs across the force area in each of the Local Policing Areas.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “The results already achieved by the South Worcestershire and Shropshire teams deliver on my commitment, as set out in my Safer West Mercia Plan, to keep persistent offenders off the streets and reduce crime.

“Alongside police officer numbers reaching record levels in West Mercia and the new Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Teams, I am committed to ensuring you feel the benefits of my investment with officers evermore visible and accessible in the communities they proudly serve.”

