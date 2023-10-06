17.6 C
Calls for cleaner and safer Shrewsbury Bus Station

Two councillors are calling for Shrewsbury Bus Station to be made cleaner and safer.

Pictured left Cllr Julia Buckley outside Shrewsbury Bus Station
Cllr Julia Buckley, Leader Shropshire Labour and Cllr Alan Mosley, Leader Shrewsbury Town Council, have called for urgent action to be taken to clean up Shrewsbury Bus Station.

Cllr Buckley said: “The current state of one of the main gateways to the Town is shocking, with litter and weeds adding to the sense of neglect and dilapidation.

“While the bus station is scheduled for redevelopment as part of the overall regeneration of the Riverside area, this could be a number of years hence.

“What we need now is clean and welcoming facility that Shrewsbury residents, some of thousands of whom use the bus station every day, feel comfortable accessing.”

Going further she said we need to encourage more people to use buses and providing a clean and safer terminus will obviously strengthen the appeal of bus travel.

Echoing these sentiments, Cllr Mosley stated: “The bus station has been deteriorating for years despite calls on Shropshire Council to take action at this important gateway to our town.

“There are good officers struggling to maintain standards with the street scene here and throughout the town centre and residential areas. The impact of cuts in funding and inadequate performance by the contractors must be addressed.”

