Powerful touring show about Bobby Kennedy comes to Shropshire

A powerful touring show studying the life of Bobby Kennedy is heading to three locations in Shropshire this month.

The show is written and performed by Russell Lucas, originally from Telford

JFK has been shot. What happens now? The Bobby Kennedy Experience studies the life of the most famous man never to become President.

Arts Alive have secured performances of this one man show, written and performed by renowned theatremaker and producer, Russell Lucas, originally from Telford.

- Advertisement -

Whitchurch Cricket Club / Habberley Village Hall / Wem Town Hall will host a performance on 12th / 13th / 14th October at 7.30pm.

Robert Francis Kennedy, or ‘Bobby’ as he was affectionately known, was the younger brother of the most famous US President ever: John F. Kennedy (JFK). Often referred to as the ‘runt’ of the Kennedy litter and the one least likely to succeed, Bobby would go on to prove himself to be a formidable force in America, as not only did he pick up the Kennedy project after his brother was brutally murdered, he emerged out of the political wilderness and crusaded for civil rights, climate change, alternative fuels and, finally, for the American Presidency itself.

But fate had a cruel plan for Bobby…

“We are delighted to welcome Russell to our venues” said Hannah Prior, Artistic Director at Arts Alive. “He previously played the role in a 2013 National Geographic documentary, and his show captures the character of man as well as the volatile and uncertain nature of the time. A theatrical experience you won’t want to miss!”

“An intriguing, thought-provoking and powerful play.” – Cambridge Independent

“Breaks the mould of one person shows” – Get You Coats On

Tickets are £12 for adults, £6 for under 18s and £30 for a family of 2 adults and up to 2 children / £12 for adults, £6 for under 18s / £14 for adults, £6 for under 18s and £13 for Friends The show is suitable for ages 12+.

Tickets are available at artsalive.co.uk