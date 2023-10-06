17.6 C
Get Your Wigle On to bring glitter, glam, and a whole lot of sole to Theatre Severn

Entertainment
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Following on from their recent production of The Full Monty, Get Your Wigle On return with another crowd pleaser, as they prepare for their production of Kinky Boots!

The show, based on a true story, tells the journey of Charlie Price who has has reluctantly inherited his father’s shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola. A fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos, Lola turns out to be the one person who can help Charlie become the man he’s meant to be.

The multi-award-winning company are proud to bring this spectacular show to the Theatre Severn. Following on from their successful productions earlier this year of Titanic the Musical, Madagascar and The Full Monty, now they are thrilled to bring you Kinky Boots. 

Get Your Wigle On are pulling out all of the stops to stage this larger than life musical. The show will feature incredible costumes, excellent scenery and of course fabulous boots! 

The show’s score, composed by the legendary Cyndi Lauper will have you tapping your feet and singing along to hits like Sex is in the Heel, and Everybody say Yeah. Performing with a live band, audiences will be immersed in every note of the Tony Award-winning soundtrack.

A joyous high-heeled hit, taking you from the factory floor to the catwalks of Milan, in a feel-good and heart-warming tale of friendship, filled with joy and laughter, this is the perfect night out entertainment.

Five performances of Kinky Boots will hit the Theatre Severn stage from Wednesday 11th to Saturday 14th October, 2023.

Tickets can be purchased from theatresevern.co.uk or at the Get Your Wigle On studio on Princess Street in the centre of town.

